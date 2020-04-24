A closer look at Kerwin Walton's decision
The State of Minnesota has gotten used to anticipated recruiting announcements by many of its top high school basketball prospects. Put Kerwin Walton toward the top of that list. But no recruitment...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news