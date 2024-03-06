Splitting the regular season series against Washington with both games coming in nailbiters, Arizona and Washington found each other in a rubber match in the brightest lights. In again another game coming down to the wire, it was the Wildcats that found a way to prevail. 7-seed Arizona outlasted 10-seed Washington 58-50 in the First Round of the Pac-12 Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Wildcats’ first conference tournament win since 2021. With the win, UA will advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on 2-seed USC on Thursday. "This game was imperative to win," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said following the game. ... In my opinion, I think that USC game would have solidified us into the [NCAA] tournament. I think this game was a must-win for us to have that chance and I think that we've shown that we're a tournament team and hopefully the committee agrees with what I say." The Wildcats had four players score in double digits. For the game, the team shot 41.4% from the field. "I don't think we played our best game, it's really hard to play against Washington," Barnes told Pac-12 Networks. "You have to be really disciplined. I liked the fact that we had veteran defensive energy in the second half and we made plays. It still wasn't pretty but we found a way to win."



Despite offensive success, the key for the Wildcats was their defensive prowess, forcing the Huskies to surrender 20 turnovers, the second-most they have given up in Pac-12 play this season. "That's how we control the game," Arizona senior forward Esmery Martinez, who finished with 12 points and four rebounds against the Huskies, told Pac-12 Networks. "Pushing the ball, getting steals and running the floor. That's what we got to do, pressure them to win the game. It worked today." Fifth-year forward Helena Pueyo lead UA, filling up the stat sheet with 14 points, three rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks in 40 minutes. "Helena is the most underrated guard in the country," Barnes told Pac-12 Networks. "She plays every position for us, she leads the Pac-12 in minutes. ... She's a great passer. ... She's turned into a phenomenal defender, she makes plays when we really need them."

The Wildcats and the Huskies both exchanged buckets early to start the game with as much as five lead changes in the first half. Both teams tried separating themselves with runs but were immediately reciprocated. UA, out-rebounding and out-scoring the Huskies in the paint helped it take a 2-point advantage at halftime. Forcing five turnovers and scoring six points off of them in the third quarter, Arizona was able to take its largest lead of the game of 7 points heading into the fourth quarter. Pueyo led this third quarter surge with six points, two assists and three steals. "Our mindset was just keep going, keep pushing," Pueyo said. "As [Barnes] said, it's a new season so you never know. ... I think that our mindset." Taking as much as an 11 point lead in the fourth quarter, the Huskies went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to two points with 3:29 remaining in regulation. From there, the Wildcats were able to hold on to their lead by only allowing UW to make three of their final 13 shots, assisting them to their own 8-2 run to close out the game. Arizona dominated the paint throughout the game, outscoring the Huskies 40-20 in the paint. UA (17-14, 9-10 Pac-12) will play the Trojans (23-5, 13-5) Thursday at 6 p.m. which will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. "I think we're capable of winning more games," Barnes said. "Tomorrow will be a challenge, tomorrow for us is payback because I felt like we let the USC game slip away. ... It's a different season. ... I think we're going to be ready."