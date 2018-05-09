AUSTIN, Tex. -- Elijah Higgins was probably the first name on many Texas fans’ minds after Garrett Wilson chose to commit to Ohio State at the end of last month.

Both prospects are two of the best wide receivers in the country, and both play for high school programs in Austin, Texas. Even though Wilson chose to head back to Ohio - where he is originally from - Higgins said that the Longhorns staff hasn’t gone into freakout mode trying to lock him up.

“I actually went on a visit [to Texas] a couple of days before Garrett went to Ohio State and committed and all that and kind of had an idea that he was going to go there,” he said. “Once he committed, I thought the coaches were really going to pile on with me, but they haven’t really done that. I think that they know that I am really interested in them still and they don’t have to push as hard as everyone else thinks they might.”