2024 recruiting: Arizona has the attention of California QB Myles Jackson
California quarterback Myles Jackson is just coming off his freshman season at Millikan High School in Long Beach, but he already has the attention of several college programs. The 6-foot-2 signal caller holds offers from Arizona, Texas A&M, Oregon State, BYU, Nevada and San Jose State.
Jackson was able to get his first taste of high school football this spring, but he is already gearing up for his sophomore season this summer by continuing to work with his team in various passing tournaments.
Saturday he was able to take part in the South County Classic passing tournament at Mission Viejo High School in Southern California giving him an opportunity to compete against many top players from across the area.
"We're just excited to get ready for the season," Jackson said. "That's what matters. Get some film, win some games. That's our goal this year. ... It's good to develop as a quarterback out here at seven-on-seven to get the timing with our receivers and all that."
Jackson was able to hit on some deep passes throughout the tournament last weekend, and he said his arm talent is something he has been hoping to showcase this offseason at the various events he has attended.
His freshman film garnered him plenty of early attention, and he has already been busy with some visits under his belt this offseason. Though he is young the 2024 quarterback already has a good grasp on the recruiting process.
"It's amazing to get shown love by those schools," Jackson said. "I'm just taking it all in and soaking up the process. I'm going to visit some schools and see how it goes."
Jackson has already been able to see a couple of the programs on his offer list in person with trips to BYU and Texas A&M last month in addition to visits to Utah and Texas as well. Because he is so young college coaches are not allowed to reach out to him yet, but he can have interactions with coaches on visits.
Being able to take some trips last month certainly gave him a different view of the process.
"It’s awesome being able to build a connection with the coaches,” Jackson said. “That’s one of the biggest things for me is building a connection so when the time is right I can finally say, ‘OK, this is where I want to go.’
“So, it’s about finding a connection and seeing how they coach and how they operate.”
Arizona was one of the early programs involved this spring with Jackson with an offer to the 2024 quarterback in April. Before that Nevada emerged as the first program to offer him leading to a rush of interest in the rising sophomore.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news