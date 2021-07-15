2024 recruiting: Arizona has the attention of California QB Myles Jackson

California quarterback Myles Jackson is just coming off his freshman season at Millikan High School in Long Beach, but he already has the attention of several college programs. The 6-foot-2 signal caller holds offers from Arizona, Texas A&M, Oregon State, BYU, Nevada and San Jose State.

Jackson was able to get his first taste of high school football this spring, but he is already gearing up for his sophomore season this summer by continuing to work with his team in various passing tournaments.

Saturday he was able to take part in the South County Classic passing tournament at Mission Viejo High School in Southern California giving him an opportunity to compete against many top players from across the area.

"We're just excited to get ready for the season," Jackson said. "That's what matters. Get some film, win some games. That's our goal this year. ... It's good to develop as a quarterback out here at seven-on-seven to get the timing with our receivers and all that."

Jackson was able to hit on some deep passes throughout the tournament last weekend, and he said his arm talent is something he has been hoping to showcase this offseason at the various events he has attended.