Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
After a dominant regular season that ended with a second straight Pac-12 Tournament Championship, Arizona's season came to a heartbreaking finish after losing to Princeton in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region.
UA coach Tommy Lloyd learned from the loss to Princeton last season and hopes to take that experience into this year.
"I feel like last year when I self-assess, maybe I sliced the roster a little too thin last year," Lloyd said. "Which can work and it certainly has worked for others and I've been on teams where it has worked, but maybe last year it showed itself at the end and I felt like I owed it to the program to increase our margin for error."
"One of the ways was adding more depth, and I'm excited. I think we have great guys that are about the right thing and managing a lot of good players is a good thing, but more importantly you're managing great people."
