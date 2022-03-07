2023 guard KJ Lewis set to announce commitment decision Wednesday

Lewis put together a strong junior season at Chapin that was made a bit more hectic by his desire to move through the recruiting process quickly. The 22nd-ranked prospect in the class made an effort to make several visits during the season with official visits to Arizona, Texas Tech and Memphis all taking place in recent weeks.

Four-star 2023 wing KJ Lewis is likely to end up playing college basketball in his old home state or his new one. The El Paso-Chapin star last month named a top eight that included Arizona, Texas Tech, Memphis, Baylor, Houston, Alabama, UCLA and Arkansas. Monday, it was announced that he would pick one of those schools as his next home when he makes his decision public, Wednesday, during a ceremony at his school.

Lewis a Tucson native who grew up as a fan of Arizona, and the Wildcats quickly became one of the favorites in the process soon after he received an offer from the program. Assistant coach Steve Robinson and head coach Tommy Lloyd made the trek to El Paso to watch Lewis before offering, and as soon as it was made official the 6-foot-4 wing moved quickly to schedule his visit with the Wildcats.

His father still lives in Tucson, and there is a clear connection to the program for Lewis.

“It’s definitely big time,” Lewis said about having family connections to the area. “You always want your family to be there and watch you play. It gives you a little extra motivation, so it is definitely playing a big part in that decision process with me.”

Texas Tech is the other program that has gained the most buzz in Lewis' recruitment in recent weeks, and the Red Raiders will be the final school to have him on campus before his decision. That can sometimes play an important role when a recruit makes his choice, and as of now the Big 12 program is certainly the other heavy favorite in the process.

Lewis has been able to build a strong relationship with Arizona's coaches since the Wildcats began to pick up the intensity of their pursuit of junior wing earlier this year. Being able to spend time with the coaches during his visit last month helped him to continue to form a bond with Lloyd, Robinson and the other members of the program.

“I think it’s great, we’re definitely going in the right direction,” Lewis said. “We talk about different things, so it’s great to have conversations outside of basketball. For them to ask about my family and personal stuff, that means a lot.

“They also give me tips and advice to improve my game, so I think it’s definitely heading in the right direction.”

Though Lewis won't be able to sign with a program of his choice until November, he has been pushing to make an early decision so that he can turn all his attention to his senior season at Chapin.

"I can just get that burden off my back and go into my senior year focusing on getting ready for that next level," he said.

Should he pick the Wildcats, Lewis would join four-star point guard Kylan Boswell as the second member of UA's 2023 class. Boswell picked the Wildcats over a host of other options including Illinois, UNLV, UCLA, USC and Kansas last week. Arizona also was included on the list of final four schools for four-star wing Dusty Stromer along with Gonzaga, Houston and UCLA.

Lewis is set to make his announcement around 6:30 p.m. MST.