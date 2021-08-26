2022 recruiting: No. 1 prospect Shaedon Sharpe set to visit Arizona

The top-ranked prospect in the 2022 class is set to take an official visit to Arizona this weekend as he closes in on a commitment decision. Canadian wing Shaedon Sharpe was moved into the top spot of the Rivals.com rankings this week, and now he will see Arizona one more time after previously making the trek down to Tucson earlier in the summer.

Sharpe has been zeroing in on a late-summer decision with Kentucky being the resounding favorite to land the five-star recruit. However, Arizona has remained in the picture after head coach Tommy Lloyd and the rest of the program hosted him on a visit back in June.

The 6-foot-4 guard has trimmed his list twice over the last month, from 10 options down to five, with Arizona making the cut in both instances. Oklahoma State and Kansas are the other two schools that have been in the mix with the other option being a chance to play for the G League Ignite.

Sharpe, who plays at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona, was originally supposed to visit Kansas this weekend.

The five-star prospect has had quite the rise over the last year moving from the 90th-ranked recruit to the No. 1 spot over that time.

"Sharpe averaged 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and three assists during the final week of Peach Jam, putting an exclamation point on a massive grassroots season," Rivals.com basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy wrote this week about why Sharpe deserved a bump to the top spot in the rankings. "He boasts a tight handle, a quick jumper and defends relatively well positionally. But it’s his explosiveness and ability to get to the bucket that makes him special."

Lloyd has been selective with who his program is recruiting in the 2022 class, but the Wildcats have targeted numerous recruits that have moved up the rankings late in the summer.

UA has been heavily involved with Utah guard Collin Chandler who moved up nearly 60 spots in the latest Rivals.com rankings update in addition to high four-star point guard Jaden Bradley, both of whom have already made visits to Tucson. Arizona already holds a commitment from four-star in-state big man Dylan Anderson in the 2022 class.

Should Lloyd and the Wildcats ultimately land a commitment from Sharpe it would be the first time the program earned a commitment from the top overall recruit in the Rivals.com era.