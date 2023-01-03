News More News
2022 in review: Assessing Arizona's secondary

Christian Young warming up before a home game.
Christian Young warming up before a home game. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
The Arizona secondary had its bright spots during the 2022 season. They Wildcats were led by Jaxen Turner, who posted a team-high 79 tackles and collected two interceptions. Turner was one of the Wildcat defenders who entered the transfer portal, so filling in for him will be Isaiah Taylor.

Taylor appeared in 11 games last season, recording 40 tackles to go along with one interception and two pass deflections. He saw the field enough to where he should be expected to fill-in just fine.

On the outside, Christian Roland-Wallace and Treydan Stukes led the way for most of the season at the cornerback position. Stukes had four interceptions on the season for the Wildcats, while Roland-Wallace recorded six pass deflections and was No. 4 on the team in tackles with 57 total.

{{ article.author_name }}