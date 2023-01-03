The Arizona secondary had its bright spots during the 2022 season. They Wildcats were led by Jaxen Turner, who posted a team-high 79 tackles and collected two interceptions. Turner was one of the Wildcat defenders who entered the transfer portal, so filling in for him will be Isaiah Taylor.

Taylor appeared in 11 games last season, recording 40 tackles to go along with one interception and two pass deflections. He saw the field enough to where he should be expected to fill-in just fine.