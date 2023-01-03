Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
The Arizona secondary had its bright spots during the 2022 season. They Wildcats were led by Jaxen Turner, who posted a team-high 79 tackles and collected two interceptions. Turner was one of the Wildcat defenders who entered the transfer portal, so filling in for him will be Isaiah Taylor.
Taylor appeared in 11 games last season, recording 40 tackles to go along with one interception and two pass deflections. He saw the field enough to where he should be expected to fill-in just fine.
On the outside, Christian Roland-Wallace and Treydan Stukes led the way for most of the season at the cornerback position. Stukes had four interceptions on the season for the Wildcats, while Roland-Wallace recorded six pass deflections and was No. 4 on the team in tackles with 57 total.
