Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
The position that Arizona arguably saw the biggest improvement in from the 2021 to 2022 season was the quarterback position led by Jayden de Laura undercenter. In his first year in Tucson after transferring from Washington State, de Laura threw for 3,685 yards while completing 63% of his passes with 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also ran for 122 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Freshman Noah Fifita appeared in three games last season, completing 9 of 19 pass attempts for 128 yards and one touchdown. He was able to maintain his year of eligibility as well.
Heading into the 2023 season, de Laura will remain the Wildcats starter undercenter with Fifita and incoming freshman Brayden Dorman behind him in the quarterback room for Arizona.
