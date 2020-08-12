GOAZCATS - 2022 commitment: Local QB Treyson Bourguet picks hometown program Arizona

Arizona has started to build some momentum in the 2022 class and it is starting right at home for the Wildcats. Less than a day after in-state receiver Kyion Grayes became the program's first 2022 commitment, his friend and Tucson Turf Elite teammate Treyson Bourguet became the second pledge in UA's class by announcing his decision Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback from Salpointe High School, which less than three miles away from Arizona Stadium, opted to end his recruitment early and pick the Wildcats over an offer from Vanderbilt. Bourguet has only seen a portion of the schools that are likely to become involved in the process, but having his decision made now was a priority.

"As the world in 2020 changes and we don't know exactly what the future holds ... recently one thing has become perfectly clear to me about my future," he said in a message posted to Twitter. "I've realized that playing football just wouldn't be the same if it wasn't in front of my family and friends. Growing up, I spent almost every Saturday tailgating and going to games at Arizona Stadium. That is why I'm excited and honored to announce my commitment to earn my college degree and play college football at The University of Arizona.

"I am beyond blessed to be able to represent my family and city at the collegiate level and I know God will guide me to do amazing things both on and off the field at UofA."

Notre Dame, Texas, UCLA and other notable programs from around the country have shown interest in the local standout quarterback. While some of his teammates have decided to look elsewhere in recent years, Bourguet has built a strong relationship with the current UA staff and that has been a constant pull to remain close to home for his college career rather than join the trend of Tucson and Arizona players leaving the state.

"I really like what they're doing right now," he previously said about the Wildcats. "They keep in touch with me and try to get me to the campus as much as possible and when I'm there it's just home. I've been there a million times watching the home games since I was younger, we've had season tickets. What they're doing I really like, and I'm just happy to have the opportunity to stay home."

Salpointe featured a run-heavy offense in 2019 to fit five-star recruit and Texas freshman running back Bijan Robinson, but Bourguet was still able to have plenty of success for the Lancers last year. He finished his sophomore season with 13 touchdown passes while completing 66% of his pass attempts.

RELATED: Analysis of Treyson Bourguet's commitment to Arizona