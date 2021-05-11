GOAZCATS - 2021 recruiting: French guard Adama Bal commits to Arizona

So far Tommy Lloyd has stayed true to what he knows best early in his tenure at Arizona. The Wildcats head coach has continued to focus his attention on international players as he builds the roster for the upcoming season. The latest addition for UA comes from a place Lloyd knows well.

French guard Adama Bal committed to play for Lloyd at Arizona Tuesday picking the Wildcats late in the process. The 6-foot-6 guard was recruited by Lloyd while the UA head coach was at Gonzaga, and Bal ultimately leaned on a couple former Bulldogs from France who previously played for Lloyd when making his decision.

"He showed me how much he wanted me every step of the way," Bal told ESPN of Lloyd. "He has a tremendous track record of developing international prospects into NBA players. I was able to talk to Joel Ayayi and Ronny Turiaf, among others, who told me all the best about him."

Though he has great length and size to play on the wing, point guard could be the future position for Bal as it is where he spent most of his time this season for his club team in Paris.

Bal is now the eighth international player on Arizona's roster for the upcoming season with Gonzaga transfer center Oumar Ballo (Mali) and Utah transfer guard Pelle Larsson (Sweden) being the other two roster additions this spring. Benn Mathurin (Canada), Kerr Kriisa (Estonia), Azuolas Tubelis (Lithuania), Tautvilas Tubelis (Lithuania) and Christian Koloko (Cameroon) are the returning international players for the Wildcats.

"Having three other French speakers and seven internationals will most definitely help," Bal told ESPN. "I think it's going to be a transition early on. I've already talked to Bennedict and Oumar a few times on the phone."

Sophomore wing Dalen Terry and incoming freshman wing Shane Nowell are the only American players set to be part of the roster for the upcoming season though UA continues to recruit prospects on home soil such as four-star point guard Tyty Washington and four-star forward Arthur Kaluma who are both set to make their commitment decisions soon.

The addition of Bal leaves Lloyd and his staff with three scholarship spots available for the 2021-22 season.