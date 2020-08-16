GOAZCATS - 2021 recruiting: California ATH Velltray Jefferson sets decision date

Here is a closer look at his recruitment now that a commitment date has been set for the three-star recruit.

Former USC commit Velltray Jefferson announced his upcoming decision date Sunday as he will be making his college choice next month on Sept. 26 . In addition to announcing his commitment date, Jefferson listed the final group of schools he will be picking from in September and the list includes Arizona.

Arizona has had plenty of success recruiting in Fresno in recent years and Edison High School has been a school the Wildcats have built a relationship with over time. Current UA defensive players Kwabena Watson and McKenzie Barnes are both alums of the school and now Arizona remains in position to potentially land the next big name to come out of Edison.

Jefferson backed off his pledge to the Trojans back in February after being committed to USC since June 2019. The Trojans liked the 6-foot-4 prospect at tight end, but he is versatile enough to play several different positions on both sides of the ball. He is likely going to end up as a receiver at the next level, but he could also play tight end or linebacker as well.

Arizona outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone has been leading the recruiting for the Wildcats.

Six of the eight programs remaining on the list for Jefferson are in the Pac-12 and unless he chooses Tennessee he will be playing in the West. The 6-foot-4 recruit has been quiet about his recruitment since announcing his decision to back away from his pledge to the Trojans.

The Wildcats have continued to keep the versatile rising senior as one of their priorities in the class and that includes having him see UA's campus virtually earlier in the summer.

Arizona only has one prospect committed at the receiver position, high three-star wideout Tyrese Johnson from New Orleans, but it has been a spot where Kevin Sumlin and his coaching staff have focused on adding talent and depth. Still, his versatility and the potential to play him at so many different positions has plenty of programs intrigued.

“When I watched him on film, a lot of his freshman film is actually playing on the defensive side of the ball at defensive end," Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney previously said. "So that wouldn't be a complete shock if he ended up there or at outside linebacker, kind of that long outside linebacker, edge rusher type. So he's got a lot of things going on for him. The things I like about him is he's versatile and an athletic kid. If he's just a straight wide receiver, he's kind of a possession wide receiver with good hands."

The decision date was picked by Jefferson because it is his birthday and it will be a big day for one of the programs on his list.