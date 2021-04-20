GOAZCATS - 2021 recruiting: Arizona making push for 4-star PG Tyty Washington

Tyty Washington is the top available point guard in the 2021 class. He just so happens to be an in-state recruit at a time when Arizona needs a point guard for the upcoming season. All-conference selection James Akinjo and freshman guard Kerr Kriisa both recently entered their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Both would have been the top options to handle the point guard duties in the first season under new head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Instead, Lloyd has to work to get them to return to UA while also looking at other potential options. Washington makes a lot of sense for the Wildcats, and the new UA head coach has been hard at work trying to earn a commitment from the 32nd-ranked prospect in the class.

“It’s only an hour and 30 minutes from my house, so I know if I went there the whole family would come down," Washington said this week during an Instagram Live interview with ESPN's Paul Biancardi. "Tommy Lloyd he calls me like twice a day ever since he got the job. Me and him have been FaceTiming twice a day. Me and coach Murphy we have a good relationship. Then one of my close friends, Dalen Terry, he actually goes there. Me and Dalen have been friends since like the second grade.

“We played on the same AAU team in like seventh and eighth grade. He’s been trying to recruit me to go there and all that too.”

It was announced Monday that associate head coach Jack Murphy would be retained by Lloyd giving Washington another connection with the Wildcats.

Over the weekend Washington, who was previously committed to Creighton, trimmed his list of options down to six schools with Arizona being among the group. Kentucky, Baylor, Kansas, Oregon and LSU are the other programs he remains focused on at this stage.

“I just felt like those six, each of the schools situations, fit me best I feel like,” he said. “I feel like the style of play, location and I felt like the opportunity just to come in and play right away that was what I was really looking at. And just the relationship I have with all the coaches. Not just the assistants, but the head coaches as well.”

Washington, who says his conversations with Lloyd have mostly been focused on basketball, visited Arizona back in his sophomore year but he is planning to see some of the other programs on his list in person at some point before making a decision.

As of now the four-star prospect is hopeful he can come to a final decision within the few weeks though he does not have a specific timeline for making his commitment.

Relationships are going to be a big part of the final decision for Washington, and it is not limited to his relationship with the various head coaches at the programs involved.

“I’ll probably go through the rosters and just keep watching film and keep building relationships with the coaches,” he said about the process of picking his next school. “... The head coach he’s not going to be able to cater to all of us, so I make sure I have a really good relationship with some of the assistants that are in the program, and I make sure the coaches have a good relationship with my family as well.”

Washington, who played at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, committed to Creighton over offers from Arizona State, Illinois, Auburn, USC, San Diego State and others back in November before backing away from his commitment to the Bluejays back in March.

He is currently ranked as the sixth-best point guard in the class by Rivals.com.