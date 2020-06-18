GOAZCATS - 2021 offer: New Arizona JUCO DL target Daniel Robledo has Tucson ties

I am blessed and honored to receive an offer to the University Of Arizona !!! I want to thank God for this blessing and say thanks to all my family and friends and coaches that supported me to get this opportunity !!! @BG_ELAC @CoachDixon55 @CoachEggenAZ pic.twitter.com/yRPYQILan1

Arizona has not offered as many junior college recruits in the current cycle as it has in other years, but that doesn't mean you won't continue to see the staff focus some of its efforts on the potential early impact players at that level. Wednesday, the Wildcats decided to jump into the recruitment of East Los Angeles College defensive lineman Daniel Robledo joining a host of other Power Five programs in pursuit of the former Tucson-Cholla standout.

The 6-foot-5 prepped at Cholla before making the move to California for his junior college career and now he will have he chance to make a return if he ultimately ends up picking the Wildcats over the other schools on his list that includes UCLA, Washington State, Maryland, Ole Miss and Missouri among a host of others.

Robledo has the ability to play anywhere along the defensive line, and that has attracted attention from across the country. He had 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks during his freshman season at ELAC.

UA defensive line coach Stan Eggen will be leading the recruitment for the Wildcats and he has done a good job of helping the program bring in some intriguing junior college players already.

Getting him back to Tucson from California might be the most difficult task for the Wildcats as UCLA has certainly gained plenty of momentum in his recruitment up to this point. UA being a hometown option certainly could change the course of things as well, so it will be important to keep an eye on how the process goes moving forward with the Wildcats now being officially involved.

Robledo's speed is something that quickly stands out when you watch his 2019 film, and it is even more impressive when you realize his size at 6-foot-5 and over 270 pounds. He looks his best when he is coming off the edge, but he could play inside at the next level as well giving his next coaching staff some flexibility for how it will be able to use him.

He will have three years to play two at his next stop.