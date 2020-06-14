Arizona has added another piece to its 2021 class as versatile athlete recruit Cole Batson has given the program his commitment. The three-star prospect from San Clemente, California picked the Wildcats over offers from Maryland, Washington State, Boston College, San Diego State, Colorado State, Fresno State and several other programs including numerous Ivy League schools plus Air Force and Navy.

"My family went to Pac-12 schools and it's always been my dream to play in the Pac-12," Batson previously said. "Also, they have a lot of fans around the country and a lot of alumni, which is really cool for making connections. They have a very, very good football team and it just seems like a really cool social environment to go to school."

The 6-foot-4 recruit plays on both sides of the ball as a receiver and defensive back, but he previously told GOAZCATS.com that Arizona is looking at him as an outside linebacker for defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads' 3-4 scheme.

Batson is the fourth defensive recruit to commit to Arizona in the 2021 class and the third California-based prospect to pick the Wildcats in the current cycle. The last three prospects to pick UA have all been from California – Batson, defensive tackle Evan Branch-Haynes (San Francisco) and offensive lineman JT Hand (Mission Viejo).

The three-star prospect is now the highest-rated recruit for the Wildcats in their 2021 class.