GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: NorCal athlete Logan Kraut is Arizona's 14th pledge

Arizona continues to focus on the defensive side of the ball and another versatile prospect will be joining the group next year after 2021 athlete prospect Logan Kraut gave the program his pledge Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 prospect from Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa, California picked the Wildcats over offers from Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV, Nevada, Army and others.

"I'm super hyped and blessed to have an opportunity to commit to the University of Arizona," he said in a social media post on Twitter announcing his decision. "Thank you to all my coaches, family, and friends who have helped me through this process and helped me become the person I am today. Also thank you to all the programs that have recruited me and shown love."

Kraut plays on both sides of the ball as a receiver and running back on offense and a defensive back on defense. Like so many other prospects in Arizona's current class, the new commit could end up contributing at a couple different positions with many schools have already been recruiting him as a potential hybrid player.

He is likely to end up being part of UA's safety group, but he could also contribute at linebacker as well when he eventually gets to campus in Tucson. Kraut is now the 10th defensive commit in the Wildcats' 2021 class, which is now at 14 prospects overall.

Kevin Sumlin's program has added 11 commitments since the start of June as the coaching staff continues to look for more options on both sides of the ball. UA now has the 55th-best class in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings for 2021 after Kraut's decision Sunday. UA has moved into sixth in the Pac-12 recruiting rankings.