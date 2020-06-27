GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: California JUCO DE Alex Navarro-Silva picks Arizona

After talking to coach Buh and headcoach Sumlin I have decided to commit to The University of Arizona. Big shout out to the Don Lugo family, and the RCC family. I’m blessed to be in the situation I am in because of my parents and the man up above. #beardown pic.twitter.com/LJZ93kL6gl

Arizona landed the 11th commitment of its 2021 class on Saturday as the Wildcats earned a pledge from Riverside City College defensive end Alex Navarro-Silva. UA is the only known offer for the 6-foot-5, 260-pound recruit originally from Chino, California who picked the Wildcats after a conversation with outside linebackers coach Andy Buh and head coach Kevin Sumlin.

Navarro-Silva put together an impressive freshman season at RCC with 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the 2019 season. He was also named a second-team preseason All-American by JCGridiron last week.

His freshman film from RCC shows the defensive end prospect both with his hand in the ground and standing up leaving the UA staff with some flexibility for how they could ultimately use the California native when he arrives to Tucson.

UA's coaches have been more selective with its offers to junior college recruits in the 2021 cycle and Navarro-Silva is the first prospect from that level to commit to the Wildcats in the class.

He is the eighth defensive recruit to commit to UA out of 11 recruits in the class overall. The defensive end recruit is also the eighth recruit to commit to the Pac-12 program this month and the fourth since last Friday.

> SOUND OFF: Join the discussion about Arizona's newest 2021 commitment