Arizona's focus since Kevin Sumlin arrived as head coach has been to build up the lines on both sides of the ball. The program's latest commitment helps the Wildcats do that as Bay Area native and Sacred Heart Cathedral defensive tackle Evan Branch-Haynes announced his pledge to UA Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1 prospect, who missed seven games during his junior season because of finger injury, picked the Wildcats over offers from Idaho, Montana, Stetson and Dartmouth.

The Wildcats offered the California two-way lineman back in the beginning of May, but the staff quickly built a strong relationship with him to seal his commitment on Sunday.

Arizona defensive line coach Stan Eggen helped forge a strong connection with Branch-Haynes over the last several weeks and that relationship proved strong enough that the rising senior defensive tackle decided to pick the Wildcats without physically visiting campus.

"For me I had to have a bond because I'm spending my next three or four years at that college talking to that coach, associating and learning from him," the new UA commit said Sunday. "I had to have a connection to build off that. I can't go into a situation where I can't trust the coach, or feel like he's BS-ing me.

"... Coach Stan Eggen, he was just very impactful. We talked constantly. We talked about what I ate. With other coaches it wasn't like that it was about what can we do to come to this school."

It was not only Eggen who helped the Wildcats land their newest pledge as Sumlin played a part in the recruitment himself. Branch-Hayes cites a few conversations he had with the UA head coach as a big part of what eventually pushed him to pick the Wildcats at this point in the process.

"Coach Sumlin called me on a busy day, he's a busy man, and he called me about two or three times that one day just to talk with me and have a normal conversation with me about the school and what I think about it," Branch-Haynes said about why he decided to make his decision.

The commitment from Branch-Haynes also marks the first in the class for Arizona outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone who has stepped into the role of Northern California recruiter for the Wildcats this year. Mazzone is the coach who offered UA's newest pledge last month.

The defensive line prospect was only able to see Arizona on a virtual visit this spring but his plan is to make it out to Tucson whenever the current restrictions on in-person trips are removed by the NCAA.

Branch-Haynes is the third commitment on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona in the 2021 class joining defensive back Kolbe Cage and linebacker Jackson Bailey. UA also holds a commitment from California offensive lineman JT Hand who gave the program his pledge last Sunday on the same day he received an offer from the Wildcats.

