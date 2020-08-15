GOAZCATS - 2021 4-star Rivals150 guard KJ Simpson commits to Arizona

Arizona has its first commitment of the 2021 class as four-star California guard KJ Simpson has decided to pick the Wildcats over a final group that included USC, Colorado, Cal and Loyola Marymount. The addition of the combo guard from Chaminade High School in West Hills also helps strengthen the "West Coast Elite Wildcats" connection that has been a trend in recent years.

Simpson is part of the same travel ball program, West Coast Elite, as current UA players such as Ira Lee and Jemarl Baker Jr. and former players such as Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Stone Gettings.

Arizona offered the 6-foot-2 recruit, who currently is rated as the 101st-best prospect in the class by Rivals.com, back in February and continued to make him a priority over the last several months.

“I love Arizona," Simpson previously told Rivals.com. "I’ve been there multiple times for camps and other things. I knowIra LeeandBrandon Williamsbecause I played against them, but I’m familiar withNico MannionandJosh Green through West Coast Elite. They are a really good program with a great coaching staff as well.”

Landing Simpson gives Arizona another versatile guard for the future that will fit into Sean Miller's plan of having a three-guard lineup on the floor more often. The new UA pledge has the ability to play on or off the ball which will give the Wildcats some more flexibility with its perimeter players.

"Simpson is everything one looks for in a lead guard: he is tough, gets downhill with the basketball, competes and defends," Rivals.com's Corey Evans previously said of the new UA pledge.

As of now Arizona will only have two open scholarships in the 2021-22 season when Simpson arrives with Lee and Seattle University graduate transfer Terrell Brown being the only seniors on the current roster.

RELATED: KJ Simpson discusses his decision to commit to Arizona