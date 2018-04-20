The rankings for the class of 2020 has been updated and expanded to a top 100, but there is no change to the top three. Scoring machine Jalen Green from Fresno, Calif., remains No. 1 in the class while Florida wing Scottie Barnes and Texas point guard R.J. Hampton continue to apply pressure. However, keep an eye out for near 7-footer N’Faly Dante, who made a strong move to No. 4 overall and is a serious threat to break up the top three. Making a move from No. 27 to No. 19, Georgia wing Brandon Boston is the only new five-star this time around as we are taking a cautious approach to handing out five-star ratings to the sophomore class. Boston is one of two five-star prospects from Georgia – the other is No. 11 overall Anthony Edwards – and part of a strong 2020 contingent from the Peach State that features eight players among the top 100 and several more knocking on the door. Rising the highest of any previously ranked player is 6-foot-5 shooting guard Keon Johnson from Tennessee. Johnson rose a total of 21 spots from No. 69 to No. 48 and is knocking on the door of a big-time recruitment. The highest debut this time around belongs to small forward Andre Jackson from Albany, N.Y., who enters the rankings at No. 35 overall. Just behind him, a potential West Coast star in California forward Ziaire Williams who enters the rankings at No. 39 overall. RELATED: Analysts weigh in on updated 2019 Rivals150

THE TOUGHEST DECISION IN THIS RANKING FOR ME WAS ...

Isaiah Todd Courtesy of USA Basketball

Bossi: “Deciding what to do with No. 5 Isaiah Todd. A skilled 6-foot-9 forward from Virginia, Todd is a former No. 1 player in the class who still has all of the tools to be the best player in the land. He has size, he can shoot, he’s a good athlete and he fits modern basketball.

"I always see reports of these huge games, but it seems like whenever I get to see him play in person, he doesn’t put up huge numbers. It’s clear as day that Todd is an elite prospect and we will continue to rank him as one, but in the absence of seeing him really go off in front of us, it’s tough to rank him any higher than we already do.” Evans: “Where to place N’Faly Dante? The native of Mali has created a bunch of commotion over the past 12 months, coming onto the scene as a role player for Sunrise Christian Academy last year, before exploding during his sophomore campaign this winter. He is a tremendous prospect that has loads and loads of upside.

"He moved up the rankings into the top-five this time around and realistically, could have found his name as the No. 1 sophomore in America. Standing at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Dante has to develop a better feel for the game, but he is mobile, agile and long enough to guard close to the basket and away from it. He is not just a one-dimensional ballplayer though, as he has bettered his face-up game in recent months and his rim-running abilities remain premier. Dante’s production doesn’t match some of his elite peers’ within the top-10 of his class’ rankings, but his ceiling makes up for his current deficiencies.” McDonald: "I haven't seen Isaiah Todd play a ton, but I feel like I've seen him enough to have a feel for his game. There is no question he has all the natural goods that can translate to the highest level of college basketball and eventually the NBA. In saying that, I've never really seen him put it all together and dominate a game. When I get a chance to see him with Team Loaded next weekend, I really hope to see him be the best player on the court and justify the lofty ranking he currently holds because, aside from the obvious talent he possesses, I've never seen him play like a top five player nationally. He's a tough one for me."

THE REASON I BELIEVE IN THIS PLAYER'S RANKING ...

Walker Kessler

Bossi: “I think we’ve made the right call at No. 12 with slender big man Evan Mobley because of his immense upside. The 6-foot-10 forward from California - whose father Eric is an assistant at USC and older brother Isaiah Mosley is in the 2019 top 30 – needs to get much stronger and play with some more consistency, but those will take care of themselves with age and maturity. It’s his skill level, length, size and ability to improve that have me sold on him as an elite prospect.” Evans: “Ethan Morton has become a hot ticket of late as practically the entire Big Ten has offered the Pittsburgh native. He provides tremendous size at the lead guard position at 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. Morton is not an elite level athlete but he does remain a quality perimeter defender thanks to his focus, length and instincts. He already spent time within the USA Basketball facilities in Colorado Springs during last October’s mini-camp and has led his high school team to a district championship.” McDonald: "Walker Kessler moved up seven spots in this set of rankings to No. 22 overall, and I feel really good about it. I watched him a couple times during the high school season and several times last summer, and I don't remember him missing a lot of shots. He's one of the better shooters I've ever seen at his height and age. He's one of those shooters where you're surprised when he misses and almost surprised if he hits the rim. He's really good posting on the block as well. He'll eventually need to pack some muscle on, but the good news is, despite not being terribly strong, he fights in the paint."

THE PLAYER I FEAR WE MAY HAVE TOO LOW IS ...

N’Faly Dante Courtesy of USA Basketball

Bossi: “I’m most worried that we weren’t aggressive enough with N’Faly Dante’s move to No. 4 overall. Dante is big, he’s strong, he’s athletic and maybe most importantly he’s much more skilled than people realize. I know the rest of our staff deserves a chance to get another fresh look at him, but I feel that before it’s all said and done he can make a run at the No. 1 spot and if it were solely up to me, Dante would be our No. 2 player in the country. All that said, No. 4 isn’t exactly the low rent district.” Evans: "Noah Farrakhan is rather new to the sport of basketball compared to many of his peers. His rise up the rankings is not even close to being complete and while he can be found within the top-35 of the recent update, I am a bit afraid that we might have placed him a little too low.

"Farrakhan is a bundle of energy at the lead guard spot and is coming off of an impressive high school season. Farrakhan is one of the gutsiest defenders in his class and has continued to develop his decision-making abilities throughout the past few years. He will be playing up on the 17-under level this summer and if he can prove that he can run a team and take care of the ball against the best, Farrakhan may outplay his status as the 32nd ranked player in the 2020 class." McDonald: "I've watched Anthony Edwards a few times already this travel season and think he still needs to move up a few more spots. He's a physical specimen at 6-foot-4 and can score it any way you want it. By the end of the summer, he's going to be in the conversation for top five overall in the 2020 class."

THE PLAYER I HOPE PROVES US RIGHT AND HE'S NOT TOO HIGH IS ...

Marjon Beauchamp