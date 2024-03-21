Making its 11th NCAA Tournament appearance, the 11th-seeded Arizona (18-15), which was slated for a play-in game, proved why it belonged in the Big Dance.

The Wildcats edged out 11-seed Auburn 69-59 Thursday night in Storrs, clinching them a First Round berth.

Despite getting outrebounded and outscored in the paint, the Wildcats were able to find their run away with the victory with their defense, only allowing the Tigers to shoot 40% from the field and 14% from 3-point range.

Arizona also finished the game forcing a staggering 23 turnovers and scored 23 points off of the takeaways.

Senior forward Esmery Martinez lead the Wildcats with 14 points, seven rebounds and tied a career-high with five steals.

Arizona, which came into the game averaging the sixth-most steals per game continued its trend of logging takeaways, forcing the Tigers to have 17 turnovers in the first half to where the offensive was able to score 14 points off of them.