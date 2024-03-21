11-seed Arizona outruns 11-seed Auburn in play-in, advances to Round of 64
Making its 11th NCAA Tournament appearance, the 11th-seeded Arizona (18-15), which was slated for a play-in game, proved why it belonged in the Big Dance.
The Wildcats edged out 11-seed Auburn 69-59 Thursday night in Storrs, clinching them a First Round berth.
Despite getting outrebounded and outscored in the paint, the Wildcats were able to find their run away with the victory with their defense, only allowing the Tigers to shoot 40% from the field and 14% from 3-point range.
Arizona also finished the game forcing a staggering 23 turnovers and scored 23 points off of the takeaways.
Senior forward Esmery Martinez lead the Wildcats with 14 points, seven rebounds and tied a career-high with five steals.
Arizona, which came into the game averaging the sixth-most steals per game continued its trend of logging takeaways, forcing the Tigers to have 17 turnovers in the first half to where the offensive was able to score 14 points off of them.
The Wildcats only allowed the Tigers to shoot 32% in the first half and accumulate 19 points, the fewest points they have allowed in the first half of a NCAA Tournament game, to help take a commanding eight-point advantage at the half.
Continuing their defensive dominance in the second half, Arizona was able to take a 17-point lead a little more than halfway through the third quarter. This lead would not be relinquished thanks to an offensive output by the Wildcats which included shooting 4-for-4 from behind the arc.
With 1:57 remaining, the Tigers were able to cut the lead to five points, but from there, the Wildcats were able to run away scoring five straight points and not allowing Auburn to score again to secure the victory.
Arizona will take on 6-seed Syracuse on Saturday in the Round of 64.
